Sensex Struggles For Gains, Banking Stocks In Focus After RBI Relief

Volatility is back to the fore at the start of a new quarter. The Sensex opened flat today despite weak global markets, with banking stocks providing some support. Asian stocks extended a global selloff as an escalating trade spat between the US and China sapped investor confidence. The Sensex was up 50 points while Nifty rose to 10,227. The Sensex had started the quarter on a strong note, rising nearly 0.90 per cent on Monday. A renewed slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com on the Wall Street also hurt the investor sentiment. Japan's Nikkei slipped 1.1 per cent while South Korea's KOSPI index skidded about 1 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday allowed banks to spread their bond trading losses, a change that is likely to boost profitability of lenders. Under the change, lenders can spread bond-trading losses incurred in the December 2017 and March 2018 quarters equally over up to four quarters. This will come as a major reprieve to India's state-run banks, which have been hard hit by trading losses from a spike in bond yields over recent months. The Bank Nifty index was up 0.22 per cent.

The losses in global tech shares came after US President Donald Trump attacked Amazon.com over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service and promised unspecified changes. Investors were also on the backfoot as China imposed extra tariffs on 128 US products, deepening a dispute between the world's two biggest economies and stoking concerns about the impact on global growth.

Fears of a full blown trade war became a clear focus in a US manufacturing activity report for March which showed new orders index at its lowest since August. So called FANG stocks - Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google - have been largely responsible for a multi-year bull run in world shares, although the threat of government regulation has raised worries about their outlook.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 2.4 percent on Monday, wiping out all of its gains this year while the S&P 500 crashed through its 200-day moving average, a closely watched technical indicator. (With Agency Inputs)



