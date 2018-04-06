Sensex Struggles Amid Fresh US-China Trade Tensions, Nifty Holds 10,300 The Sensex was down about 10 points at 33,587 while Nifty edged lower at 10,314, down 10 points.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT The Sensex and Nifty struggled in early trade.



The Sensex was down about 10 points at 33,587 while Nifty edged lower at 10,314, down 10 points. Nifty has support in the 10250-10190 zone, says LKP Securities.



MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25 per cent. The index has spent the week swinging wildly in and out of negative territory amid the back-and-forth of the US-China trade dispute.



Though the US markets posted gains for a third day in a row on Thursday, US stock futures slid, dampening the broader investor risk appetite.



In his statement, US President Donal Trump said the US Trade Representative had determined that China "has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America's intellectual property."



Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed 25 percent tariffs on 1,300 Chinese industrial and other products. China shot back with a list of similar proposed duties on American imports, including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals.



Indian stock markets had rallied sharply on Thursday after the Reserve Bank cut its inflation forecast for the first half of this fiscal and also deferred until next year a new accounting standard for the country's banks that would have led to higher bad-loan provisioning requirements. The move comes as a relief to Indian lenders battling near-record bad loans and spurred a rally in bank shares in late trading on Thursday. (With Agency Inputs)



Asian markets were mixed today amid fresh global trade war fears. US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had instructed U.S. trade officials to consider $100 billion in additional tariffs against China, upping the ante in an already high-stakes trade confrontation between the world's two biggest economies. The further tariffs were being considered "in light of China's unfair retaliation" against earlier U.S. trade actions, which included a proposed $50 billion of tariffs on Chinese goods, Trump said in a White House statement.The Sensex was down about 10 points at 33,587 while Nifty edged lower at 10,314, down 10 points. Nifty has support in the 10250-10190 zone, says LKP Securities.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.25 per cent. The index has spent the week swinging wildly in and out of negative territory amid the back-and-forth of the US-China trade dispute.Though the US markets posted gains for a third day in a row on Thursday, US stock futures slid, dampening the broader investor risk appetite.In his statement, US President Donal Trump said the US Trade Representative had determined that China "has repeatedly engaged in practices to unfairly obtain America's intellectual property." Earlier this week, the Trump administration proposed 25 percent tariffs on 1,300 Chinese industrial and other products. China shot back with a list of similar proposed duties on American imports, including soybeans, planes, cars, beef and chemicals.Indian stock markets had rallied sharply on Thursday after the Reserve Bank cut its inflation forecast for the first half of this fiscal and also deferred until next year a new accounting standard for the country's banks that would have led to higher bad-loan provisioning requirements. The move comes as a relief to Indian lenders battling near-record bad loans and spurred a rally in bank shares in late trading on Thursday. (With Agency Inputs)