NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Soars 284 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,768: 10 Things To Know

Stock markets closed at their highest in more than three weeks on Thursday.

Market | | Updated: June 07, 2018 16:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Soars 284 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,768: 10 Things To Know

The Nifty private bank index rose as much as 1.5 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Thursday rose 284.20 points to close at 35,463.08. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty50 settled at 10,768.35. Stock markets closed at their highest in more than three weeks today, with market heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd contributing most to gains, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised its policy rate for the first time in over four years. All sectoral indices were trading in the green, with maximum gains coming in from banks, IT as well as auto stocks. Factors that seem to have worked in market's favour are global cues and monsoons, said experts.
10 things to know about stock markets today:
  1. Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Wipro, Indiabulls Housing Finance were leading the pack of Nifty gainers. While the main losers on NSE were Titan, Induslnd Bank, Coal India, Lupin and Eicher Motors.
  2. In the 30-shareSensex pack, the main gainers were Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki and TCS. The losers were Coal India, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors and Sun Pharma.
  3. "The market is rising as monsoon is about to hit Mumbai. In the last 10 years, every time rains hit Mumbai, market gives thumbs up and rises between 1-1.5 per cent. It is a unique thing," said A K Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital.
  4. The Nifty private bank index rose as much as 1.5 per cent. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank jumped over 2 per cent each while HDFC Bank Ltd was up 1 per cent.
  5. Index heavyweights such as Reliance Industries Ltd and Infosys Ltd climbed 1 per cent each. Reliance Industries posted its sixth straight session of gains to rise 1.7 per cent
  6. Shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose as much as 1.7 per cent after brokerages reaffirmed their confidence in the company's growth strategy.
  7. Markets had rallied on Wednesday as well after the RBI hiked the policy rate after a four-year pause on inflation concerns but maintained its neutral stance.
  8. "The rate hike is a negative but markets are recovering due to short-covering, since people sold off their positions at higher levels prior to the RBI meet and are now covering their positions at lower prices," said Sumit Pokharna, Vice president, Kotak Securities.
  9. Positive leads from Asian markets and sustained buying by domestic institutional investors added to the momentum, brokers said.
  10. Growing inflation concerns prompted the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to lift the repo rate by 25 basis points while maintaining its 'neutral' stance instead of changing to 'tighten'. (With inputs from Agencies)


Comments

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

SensexNifty

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top