Sensex Snaps Nine-Day Losing Streak, Nifty Reclaims 10,700

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Index snapped their longest losing streak of 2019 paced by gains in metal, information technology and banking shares. Meanwhile, a rally in other Asian markets, which rose to highest level in over four months, also boosted the investor sentiment for Indian equities. The Nifty 50 Index rose 131 points or 1.24 per cent to end at 10,735 and 30-share Sensex climbed 1.14 per cent or 404 points to shut shop at 35,756.

Analysts say markets rose on account of a short covering rally which triggered after nine session of losses for Sensex and eighth day of decline for Nifty in yesterday's session.

Gains in today's session were broad-based as all the 19 sector gauges compiled by the Bombay Stock Exchange ended higher led by a S&P BSE Metal Index's 3 per cent gain. Oil & Gas, Basic Materials, Energy and Information Technology Indices also rose between 1.44-2.2 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap stocks also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE Midcap Index rose 0.91 per cent and the S&P BSE Smallcap Index climbed 0.84 per cent.