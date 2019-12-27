Sensex Snaps 3-Day Losing Streak, Surges Over 400 Points Led By Banks

Coal India was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 3.5% to close at Rs 204.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their three-day losing streak led by gains in ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Axis Bank, Infosys and State Bank of India. The benchmarks opened higher and extended gains in late morning deals as banking and energy shares witnessed good buying interest. The Sensex rose as much as 448 points and the Nifty 50 index briefly surpassed symbolically important level of 12,250.

The Sensex ended 411 points or 1 per cent higher at 41,575 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 119 points or 1 per cent to close at 12,246.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's nearly 3 per cent gain.

Nifty Realty, Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Media and Nifty Private Bank indexes also rose between 1 and 1.6 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.85 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 1.3 per cent.

Coal India was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 3.5 per cent to close at Rs 204.20. Axis Bank, Bharat Petroleum, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, UPL and Bharti Airtel also rose between 1.9-3.3 per cent each.

On the flipside, Yes Bank, Wipro, Bharti Infratel, Britannia Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan and UltraTech Cement were among the notable laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,518 shares closed higher while 1,026 ended lower on the BSE.