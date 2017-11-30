Sensex Slumps Over 450 Points Ahead Of GDP Data

Sensex fell sharply today, led by losses in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and lenders like SBI and ICICI Bank. Analysts attributed the selling pressure to caution ahead release of September-quarter gross domestic product data later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters had predicted the economy to 6.4 per cent in the September quarter. A Bloomberg survey of economists also estimated India's GDP to expand at 6.4 per cent.GDP growth had slowed to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent in the April-June quarter, hit by de-stocking ahead of the July 1 rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) regime and the lingering impact of demonetisation.Sentiment in domestic markets was further weighed down by declining Asian shares. The market was also volatile due to the expiry of monthly derivative contracts today.Analysts are not reading too much into today's fall. "Markets are at quite a high level in terms of valuations; so some amount of correction is normal to expect," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.The Sensex ended 453 points lower at 33,149 while Nifty settled at 10,226.Banking stocks led the fall today with the sectoral index Nifty Bank falling 1.8 per cent. SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank fell over 2 per cent. Market heavyweight Reliance Industries also fell over 2 per cent.The broader markets were spared from the selloff seen in the largecap or Nifty stocks. The BSE index for midcap stocks BSE smallcap index fell 0.50 per cent while BSE smallcap index rose 0.08 per cent.