Sensex Plunges 458 points, Nifty Closes Below 12,150; Bank, Metal Stocks Weigh

The markets were weighed down by weakness in banking, metal and financial services shares.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indices lost more than 1 per cent, weighed down by weakness in banking, metal and financial services shares. The Sensex ended at 41155, weaker by 458 points or 1.1 per cent and the NSE Nifty 50 ended at 12,119, down 129 points or 1 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the benchmarks opened lower tracking losses in other Asian peers as fears about the economic impact of China's spreading virus outbreak curbed risk appetite. Analysts expect Indian markets to remain volatile until the announcement of the budget on Saturday, which may include government measures to revive economic growth that has slipped to a more than six-year low.

In the metal space, Tata Steel, Vedanta and Jindal Steel shed 4-5 per cent each. And in the banking space, SBI, HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda shed 1-2 per cent each.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,058 shares advanced, while 1494 shares declined on the BSE.