Sensex Slips Below 50,000, Gives Up Nearly 800 Points From Day's High

At 3:15 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading at 49,649.52, lower by 148.55 points or 0.28 per cent

The benchmark indices witnessed a sudden bout of profit-booking in the last hour of trade as news reports of a massive fire at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, the manufacturer of Covidshield vaccine, seems to have led to panic-selling. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex tanked 785 points from record high levels of 50,184 registered in opening trading to hit an intra-day low of 49,399 and the Nifty shed more than 300 points to tocuh an intra-day low of 14,517.25.

The BSE Sensex recouped some of its losses at close to end at 49,624.76, lower by 167.36 points or 0.34 per cent and the NSE Nifty ended at 14,590.35, down 54.35 points or 0.37 per cent.

Earlier in the day, the S&P BSE Sensex had surpassed the 50,000 mark for the first at opening bell on the back of better-than-anticipated corporate earnings, sustained buying by foreign institutional investors and hopes of bold economic reforms in the upcoming budget, which the finance minister has promised will be “like never before.”

The rally in Reliance Industries after the market regulator SEBI approved Reliance Industries' Rs 24,713-crore deal to buy Future Group's retail assets further fuelled the cheerful sentiment around Dalal Street.

"Sustained foreign inflows along with better-than-expected earnings and hopes of strong economic reforms from the upcoming Budget are supporting the upmove in the Sensex," AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital told NDTV.