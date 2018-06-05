Sensex Slips 109 Points, Nifty Settles At 10,593 In Run-Up To RBI Policy Decision

The S&P BSE Sensex on Tuesday slipped 109 points to close at 34,903.21 while the National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty50 settled at 10,593.15. Benchmark indices traded lower today for the second day as investor turned cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy statement on Wednesday. Sentiment was also hurt after a survey showed services activity in May shrank for the first time in three months as new orders stagnated. The Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 49.6 in May, sinking below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.