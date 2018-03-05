Sensex Slides Over 250 Points Amid Weak Asian Markets, Nifty Below 10,400

The move, part of the president's "American First" protectionist drive, was met with fury across the world with officials from Beijing to Brussels raising concerns.
Canada and Mexico have threatened retaliation, and the European Union said it would apply 25 per cent tariffs on about $3.5 billion of imports from the United States if Trump carried out his threat. China said on Sunday it did not want a trade war with the United States but will defend its interests, adding policies based on "mistaken assumptions" will damage bilateral relations.
The decline in domestic stock markets were broad-based today with banking, healthcare, auto and FMCG stocks suffering steep losses. Among the Nifty50 stocks, Tata Motors, Yes Bank and Gail India fell over 2 per cent while Hindalco Industries and Aurobindo Pharma fell 3-4 per cent.
The rupee rose to 64.99 against the US dollar today, as compared to previous close of 65.17.
(With Agency Inputs)