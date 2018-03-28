NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit

Sensex Sheds 205 Points On Last Session Of 2017-18, Nifty Settles At 10,113: 10 Things To Know

Wednesday's losses were mainly led by PSU banks, metal, infra and pharma stocks - finishing the session around 1-2 per cent lower.

Market | Updated: March 28, 2018 16:25 IST
The BSE Sensex lost 205 points to settle at 32,968 on Wednesday, the last trading session of financial year 2017-18. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty shed 62 points to settle at 10,121. Wednesday's session also marked the expiry of derivatives for the month of March. With a 3,348-point gain for the entire financial year, the BSE Sensex closed the financial year 11.3 per cent higher. For the NSE Nifty, the return stood at 10.2 per cent for 2017-18.
Here are 10 things to know about Wednesday's trading session:
  1. Wednesday's losses were mainly led by PSU banks, metal, infra and pharma stocks, with the NSE's sectoral sub-indices closing around 1-2 per cent lower.
  2. Besides weak global cues, squaring-up of bets by participants due to end of March month expiry in the derivatives segment halted its two-session winning run, brokers said.
  3. Top laggards on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Sun Pharma and ICICI Bank - closing the day at losses between 2 per cent and 3.5 per cent.
  4. The government is due to release fiscal deficit data for the period of April-February at 5:00 pm.
  5. 33 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty finished the session in the negative zone.
  6. The Nifty PSU Bank finished 1.9 per cent lower, while the Nifty Metal - the NSE's sub-index of metal stocks - settled 2 per cent lower. The NSE Pharma and NSE Infra finished with losses of 1.1 per cent.
  7. Among state-run banks, IDBI Bank closed 5.3 per cent lower, PNB 4.2 per cent, Oriental Bank of Commerce 3 per cent. SBI, Canara Bank and Bank of India shares closed with losses between 1.7 per cent and 1.8 per cent.
  8. Tata Steel, JSPL, SAIL, JSW Steel and Vedanta finished between 3.2 per cent and 4.6 per cent lower.
  9. Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd or HAL shares made a weak debut, with the share price settling over 7 per cent lower compared with the issue price of Rs 1,215. The company's IPO last week had received a tepid response from investors, with a subscription of 99 per cent.
  10. The Indian equity markets will remain closed on Thursday and Friday on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.
(With agency inputs)

