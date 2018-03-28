Sensex Sheds 205 Points On Last Session Of 2017-18, Nifty Settles At 10,113: 10 Things To Know

33 stocks on the 50-scrip NSE Nifty finished Wednesday's session in the negative zone

The BSE Sensex lost 205 points to settle at 32,968 on Wednesday, the last trading session of financial year 2017-18. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty shed 62 points to settle at 10,121. Wednesday's session also marked the expiry of derivatives for the month of March. With a 3,348-point gain for the entire financial year, the BSE Sensex closed the financial year 11.3 per cent higher. For the NSE Nifty, the return stood at 10.2 per cent for 2017-18.