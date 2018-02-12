Sensex Set To Open Higher After Wall Street's Friday Rebound: 10 Updates The Sensex had fallen over 400 points on Friday, ending at 34,005. Both South Korea and China gained 0.8 percent, while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Sensex had fallen over 400 points on Friday



Global markets are likely to remain cautious in the run-up to US consumer price data, set to be released on Wednesday. Fears of faster inflation, and thus more aggressive rate rises, that triggered the recent global rout.



The benchmark S&P 500 fell 5.2 per cent last week, its biggest decline since January 2016. Ninety-six S&P 500 stocks were down 20 per cent or more from their own one-year highs, according to Thomson Reuters data.



Median forecasts are for consumer price inflation to slow a little to 1.9 per cent in January, mainly due to the base effect of a high reading in January 2017, while the core measure is seen ticking down to 1.7 per cent.



Sanjiv Bhasin, executive VP for markets and corporate affairs at IIFL, said the volatility could settle down this week but further correction in Indian markets cannot be ruled out.



However, the recent correction, particularly in some midcaps, which have fallen sharply as compared to largecap stocks, presents a good buying opportunity and investors could accumulate on declines, he added.



Aziz Sunderji, an economist at Barclays, suspects the inflation scare will prove to be transitory.



"Tight jobs markets will pressure wages upwards, but technology, automation, and globalisation are important - and slow moving - forces acting in the opposite direction," Mr Sunderji argued in a note to clients.



"Paradigms don't shift on a dime. In our view, the recent market turmoil is a bump in the road, not a wholesale change of direction."



(With agency inputs)



Sensex and Nifty are set to open higher after Friday's rebound on Wall Street. Asian markets moved higher today with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edging up 0.8 per cent. Nifty futures on Singapore exchange were trading 35 points higher at 10,492. The Sensex had fallen over 400 points on Friday, ending at 34,005. Both South Korea and China gained 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was closed for a holiday.Global markets are likely to remain cautious in the run-up to US consumer price data, set to be released on Wednesday. Fears of faster inflation, and thus more aggressive rate rises, that triggered the recent global rout.The benchmark S&P 500 fell 5.2 per cent last week, its biggest decline since January 2016. Ninety-six S&P 500 stocks were down 20 per cent or more from their own one-year highs, according to Thomson Reuters data.Median forecasts are for consumer price inflation to slow a little to 1.9 per cent in January, mainly due to the base effect of a high reading in January 2017, while the core measure is seen ticking down to 1.7 per cent.Sanjiv Bhasin, executive VP for markets and corporate affairs at IIFL, said the volatility could settle down this week but further correction in Indian markets cannot be ruled out.However, the recent correction, particularly in some midcaps, which have fallen sharply as compared to largecap stocks, presents a good buying opportunity and investors could accumulate on declines, he added.Aziz Sunderji, an economist at Barclays, suspects the inflation scare will prove to be transitory."Tight jobs markets will pressure wages upwards, but technology, automation, and globalisation are important - and slow moving - forces acting in the opposite direction," Mr Sunderji argued in a note to clients. "Paradigms don't shift on a dime. In our view, the recent market turmoil is a bump in the road, not a wholesale change of direction."(With agency inputs)