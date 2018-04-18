Sensex Set For Longest Winning Run In 10 Years: 10 Updates

The Sensex is set to register its longest winning streak for since early October 2007

The BSE Sensex rose as much as 110 points on Wednesday, supported by gains in FMCG stocks. If the Sensex finishes the session in the green, it would mark the longest winning streak for the 30-scrip BSE index since early October 2007. The NSE benchmark index Nifty rose as much as 30 points at the day's highest point to trade above the 10,550 mark. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 included ITC, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, and GAIL India, trading between 1.6 per cent and 4 per cent higher in afternoon deals. Sentiment was also boosted by higher Asian markets, with MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.5 per cent.