Sensex Struggles Despite Recovery In Global Markets, All Eyes On RBI: 10 Updates

In early trade, the Sensex was up over 200 points while Nifty traded near 10,575. Overnight, the Dow rose over 2 per cent in a volatile session and most of the Asian markets were also in the green.

February 07, 2018
Gains were broad-based will the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green

Sensex and Nifty jumped sharply today after a recovery in global markets. In early trade, the Sensex was up over 200 points while the Nifty traded near 10,575. Overnight, the Dow rose over 2 per cent in a volatile session and most of the Asian markets were also in the green. In the previous three sessions, the Sensex fell over 1,700 points in tandem with a selloff in global markets. The prospect of monetary tightening across the globe had roiled global equity markets. The RBI's policy decision today will also be closely watched. The central bank is expected to turn more hawkish on inflation.
Here are 10 updates on the movement in Sensex and Nifty today:
  1. The rupee recovered to 64.05 against the US dollar today, after it had ended at a seven-week low of 64.24 on Tuesday.
  2. The gains in Indian stock markets were broad-based will the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green. Banking, metal and oil & gas stocks led the gains. The midcap and smallcap stocks, which were hammered in the recent selloff, rebounded sharply, rising 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent.
  3. Among the Nifty50 stocks, SBI, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, HPCL and Vedanta were the top gainers, rising between 2 per cent and 3 per cent.
  4. Overnight, the Dow had ended up 2.33 per cent amid a volatile session.
  5. Asian share markets are trying to find their footing as a semblance of calm returned to Wall Street. Global markets had taken a beating in the past few sessions after strong US jobs data raised the prospect of Federal Reserve hiking rates at a faster-than-expected pace.
  6. Japan's Nikkei rebounded 3.1 per cent on Wednesday after sliding nearly 5 per cent in the previous session.
  7. Though some analysts say that the selling pressure across the global markets may have abated for now, the prospect of monetary tightening across the globe remained a challenge for the long term.
  8. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will today announce its monetary policy and is widely expected to keep its key rate.
  9. But the central bank is expected to turn more hawkish as inflation has accelerated sharply.
  10. Consumer inflation rose to a 17-month high of 5.21 per cent in December - well above the RBI's 4 per cent target in the medium term.


