Sensex Struggles Despite Recovery In Global Markets, All Eyes On RBI: 10 Updates

Gains were broad-based will the sectoral indices on the BSE trading in the green

Sensex and Nifty jumped sharply today after a recovery in global markets. In early trade, the Sensex was up over 200 points while the Nifty traded near 10,575. Overnight, the Dow rose over 2 per cent in a volatile session and most of the Asian markets were also in the green. In the previous three sessions, the Sensex fell over 1,700 points in tandem with a selloff in global markets. The prospect of monetary tightening across the globe had roiled global equity markets. The RBI's policy decision today will also be closely watched. The central bank is expected to turn more hawkish on inflation.