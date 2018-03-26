Sensex Rises Over 80 Points Amid Cautious Trade, Nifty Above 10,000: 10 Things To Know

The BSE Sensex rose as much as 81 points to trade above the 32,650 level on Monday, despite weakness in other Asian markets on worries of a global trade war. The BSE benchmark index hit 32,677 on the day's highest level. Gains were led by buying witnessed in banking stocks, especially PSU banks, and consumer durables - up between 0.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent in afternoon deals. The NSE Nifty rose a mild 12 points to hit an intraday high of 10,010, just above the key 10,000 mark.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's trading session:
(With agency inputs)
- At 12:49 pm, 25 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the positive zone. Among the top gainers were Yes Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and L&T - up between 1 per cent and 3.7 per cent.
- Among PSU banks, Canara Bank was up 5.4 per cent, Bank of Baroda 9.9 per cent, SBI 3.3. per cent, Union Bank of India 3.2 per cent and PNB 2.3 per cent.
- Finance stocks LIC Housing Finance and Bajaj Finance were up 3.5 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively.
- Asian markets were trading lower following a global sell-off last week amid rising tensions between the US and China.
- MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4 per cent. Fears of a full-blown trade war dampened investor sentiment here, brokers said.
- US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Friday that could impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of imports from China, although the measures have a 30-day consultation period before they take effect.
- Worries over the imposition of trade protectionist measures coupled with a political deadlock may exacerbate further volatility in the Sensex and Nifty market this week, say analysts.
- Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 935.41 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares of Rs 1,628.19 crore in the previous day.
- The US Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.77 per cent lower on Friday.
- Indian equity markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday, on account of Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday, respectively.