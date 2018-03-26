Sensex Rises Over 80 Points Amid Cautious Trade, Nifty Above 10,000: 10 Things To Know

The BSE Sensex rose as much as 81 points to trade above the 32,650 level on Monday, despite weakness in other Asian markets on worries of a global trade war. The BSE benchmark index hit 32,677 on the day's highest level. Gains were led by buying witnessed in banking stocks, especially PSU banks, and consumer durables - up between 0.9 per cent and 2.6 per cent in afternoon deals. The NSE Nifty rose a mild 12 points to hit an intraday high of 10,010, just above the key 10,000 mark.