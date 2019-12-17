Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Hits Record High On Strong Global Cues

Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 324 points to hit a new all-time high of 41,262.88 on the back of positive global cues. Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's run to all-time highs supported sentiment. The broader Nifty 50 index was a little over 30 points away from its all-time high. Infosys, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki were among the top contributors towards gain in the Sensex.

As of 10:29 am, the Sensex rose 308 points or 0.75 per cent to 41,247 and the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.72 per cent or 87 points at 12,141.

Risk sentiment was also supported by the "phase one" China-US trade deal and Wall Street's run to all-time highs, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbing 0.6 per cent to its highest since July 2018.

Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Metal index's 1.6 per cent gain. S&P BSE Information Technology, Auto, Bankex, FMCG and Finance sector gauges also rose between 0.5 and 1.2 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Utilities index was top loser, down 0.2 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing a mild buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.3 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.4 per cent.

Tata Steel was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 2.7 per cent to Rs 433. Vedanta, JSW Steel, Yes Bank, Infosys, Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki and Vedanta were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, GAIL India, UPL, ONGC, Indian Oil, NTPC and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

Among individual shares, Reliance Industries rose as much as 0.8 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,579 after it signed an agreement with BP Plc. for India-wide fuel retail service station network and aviation fuel marketing business.

(With inputs from Reuters)