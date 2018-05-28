Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 10,650; HPCL, Indian Oil Jump 6% The BSE Sensex had closed 261 points higher at 34,924 on Friday while the NSE Nifty had settled at 10,605, up 91 points.

The stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note, with the BSE Sensex rising 150 points. Gains were led by banking, energy and pharma stocks, up between 0.7 per cent and 1.6 per cent in early deals. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index rose as much as 50 points to touch 10,655. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, GAIL India and Sun Pharma, trading with gains of up to 6 per cent. Shares in other Asian markets gained on signs the US and North Korea were still working towards holding a summit.MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent. Japan's Nikkei lost steam to trade flat and the broader Topix dipped 0.2 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI rose 0.7 per cent. On Friday, the Wall Street had ended mostly lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.24 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.13 per cent.The BSE Sensex had closed 261 points higher at 34,924 on Friday while the NSE Nifty had settled at 10,605, up 91 points.