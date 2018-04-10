Sensex Rises For Fourth Day, Nifty At 4-Week High: 10 Updates

The Sensex rose over 100 points in early trade while Nifty scaled the 10,400 mark.

Indian stock markets edged higher today, boosted by strong global equities. Asian shares bounced back today as Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to lower import tariffs on products including cars this year, helping soothe investor jitters over an escalating US-China trade row. Mr Xi said that China will take measures to sharply widen market access for foreign investors, raise the foreign ownership limit in the automobile sector and protect intellectual property of foreign firms. The Sensex rose over 100 points while Nifty hit 10,424 at day's high, its highest since March 13.