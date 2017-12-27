Sensex Extends Record Run, Nifty Hits 10,550

The stock markets extended their record run on Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex gaining over 120 points to hit 34,137 and the NSE Nifty touching 10,550. Gains were led by pharma and power stocks while some selling was witnessed in banking shares. Gains came a day after the 30-scrip BSE benchmark index touched and closed above the 34,000 level for the first time, while the Nifty 50 settled above 10,500. Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Aurobindo Pharma, Dr Reddy's and Vedanta were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 - up between 1.6 per cent and 5.8 per cent.
Highlights
- Sensex hits all-time high of 34,123 on Wednesday, Nifty touches 10,548
- Gains come a day after Sensex closed above 34,000 level for first time
- Wednesday's gains led by pharma, power stocks
With the benchmark indices logging new record highs in past few sessions and derivatives expiry due on December 28, some consolidation is expected in the near term, say analysts.
"The underlying sentiments continue to remain positive. However, with indices trading at record highs investors and traders should be cautious. With lack of any fresh positive triggers on the domestic bourses, we expect the market to consolidate in the near term. Investors can continue to accumulate fundamentally sound stocks on dips," said Jayant Manglik, president, retail distribution, Religare Securities.
Buying by domestic institutional investors continued ahead of expiry of December contracts on Thursday.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities worth a net Rs 544.50 crore on Tuesday while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 44.07 crore, provisional data showed.
Stock markets have hit record highs this month after victories in key state elections by the BJP boosted investor sentiment, raising hopes of a continuation in the government's reform agenda. Trading is, however, likely to remain subdued as the year draws to a close.
Pharma shares, which were among the top losers this year, were up for a fourth straight session as investors hunted for bargains. Among some other pharma stocks, Cipla, DIVI'S Laboratories and Glenmark were up between 1 per cent and 6 per cent early in the session.
Oil prices surged to the highest level since mid-2015, breaching above the $60 a barrel, after a pipeline blast in Libya restricted OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) production.
Third-quarter earnings of India Inc and the Union Budget will be key factors to watch over next couple of months, according to analysts.
Infosys, India's second largest software services firm, will announce its earnings for the October-December quarter on January 12, kicking off the Q3 earnings season.
At 2 pm, 27 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the positive zone. The NSE Nifty was trading 8 points higher at 10,539 while the BSE Sensex was up 55 points at 34,066.
Among the top losers on the 50-scrip index were Indian Oil, Bosch, UltraTech Cement, HPCL and ICICI Bank - down between 0.7 per cent and 1.7 per cent.
