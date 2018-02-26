Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 10,500 On the Nifty 50, Tata Steel, UPL, Vedanta, Hindalco and Tata Motors were among the top gainers, rising between 1.3 per cent and 1.9 per cent.

Gains were led by the metals, auto, realty and energy sectors



Shares in the other Asian markets were in a cautious mood as investors braced for an event-packed week. The US is slated to release inflation data, while the first House testimony by the new head of the Federal Reserve is also due this week.



Back home, the government will on February 28 announce GDP growth data for the October-December quarter. On the same day, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) will release the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) numbers.



Release of key domestic macroeconomic data, combined with global market volatility and movement of funds, are expected to dictate the direction of the Indian equity markets during the week, according to market analysts.



"On the macro front, fiscal deficit data, core sector data for January and estimates for October-December GDP (gross domestic product) data will be announced on February 28. Automobile sales data by automakers and Nikkei Manufacturing PMI (Purchasing Manager's Index) for February will be announced on March 1," Arpit Jain, assistant vice president at Arihant Capital Markets, told news agency IANS.



At 9:34 am, 37 stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the positive zone. The Nifty was trading 40 points higher at 10,531 while the 30-scrip Sensex was up 129 points at 34,271.



On the other hand, some selling was witnessed in the IT and pharma stocks. Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, TCS and Infosys were among the top Nifty 50 losers - down between 0.6 per cent and 2 per cent.



"Going by last few days' price action, 10340 - 10300 seems to have earned great respect from the short sellers and due to weak attempts to sneak through did not have any conviction at all. Hence, going ahead, we may see this consolidation or breather getting extended for few days," said Sameet Chavan, chief analyst-technical and derivatives at Angel Broking.



On Friday, the Sensex had closed 322 points higher to regain the 34,000 mark, while Nifty settled at 10,491, 108 points, or 1 per cent, higher. For the week, the BSE Sensex had added 131.39 points or 0.39 per cent to close at 34,142.15 points while the NSE Nifty gained 38.75 points or 0.37 per cent. The key Indian equity indices bounced back from their lows to close with humble gains on value buying by investors after three weeks of consecutive losses.



"On the higher side, 10500 - 10620 would be seen as immediate boundaries for the coming week. Any sustainable move beyond this would result into a decent relief rally in the market," Mr Chavan added.



The equity markets will remain closed on March 2 (Friday) for the Holi festival.



