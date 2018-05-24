Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,450; Infosys Jumps 2.5% Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys, up more than 2 per cent each.

The stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, with the BSE Sensex rising 133 points. Gains were led by buying witnessed in IT stocks, with the Nifty IT up around 1.5 per cent in early deals. National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty advanced as much as 38 points to trade above the key 10,450 level. Thirty four stocks on the Nifty 50 were trading in the positive zone. Top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty index were Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Infosys, up more than 2 per cent each.Shares in other Asian markets were lower. Investors fretted about new setbacks in US-China trade talks, but negative sentiment was tempered by Federal Reserve meeting minutes suggesting it would not raise the tempo at which it increases interest rates. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while Japan's Nikkei stock index was 0.6 per cent lower. Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.21 per cent to 24,886.81, the S&P 500 gained 0.32 per cent to 2,733.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64 per cent to 7,425.96.At 9:21 am, the Nifty was trading 30 points higher at 10,460.