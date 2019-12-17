Sensex Rises Over 100 Points Led By Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by NSE were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 0.8% gain.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes opened higher on Tuesday after Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Street's streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Infosys, ITC, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki were among the top movers in the Sensex. The Sensex rose as much as 138 points and the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 12,096.50.

As of 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 104 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 41,043 and the Nifty 50 index was up 0.2 per cent or 23 points at 12,077.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 0.8 per cent gain. Nifty Metal, Information Technology, Auto, FMCG and Banking sector gauges also rose between 0.3-0.7 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.2 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent.

Vedanta was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 1.7 per cent to Rs 150. Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Cipla, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Dr Reddy's Labs and State Bank of India were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, GAIL India, ONGC, UPL, NTPC, Indian Oil, Power Grid, Grasim Industries and Nestle India were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was positive as 777 shares were trading higher while 341 were declining on the BSE.