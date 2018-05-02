Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, HCL Tech Shares Fall Nearly 2% Shares of HCL Tech fell nearly 2 per cent today. Software services exporter HCL Technologies posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT The Sensex was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.



The Sensex was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty rose nearly 0.50 per cent to end near 3-month highs.



Shares of HCL Tech fell nearly 2 per cent today. Software services exporter HCL Technologies posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit fell to Rs 2,228 crore in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 2,473 crore in the same period a year earlier, HCL said. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs 2,260 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue from operations rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 13,178 crore. The company said it expected revenue in the current year to rise 9.5 per cent-11.5 per cent in constant currency terms.



The Sensex and Nifty moved higher today, boosted by banking, capital goods and FMCG stocks. The Sensex was up over 100 points while Nifty was up nearly 30 points. Asian equities held steady on Wednesday, while the dollar traded near a four-month high as investors await the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement for clues on the future pace of U.S. monetary tightening. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, The Sensex was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday. On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty rose nearly 0.50 per cent to end near 3-month highs.Shares of HCL Tech fell nearly 2 per cent today. Software services exporter HCL Technologies posted a 9.9 percent fall in its fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher expenses. Net profit fell to Rs 2,228 crore in the three months ended March 31, from Rs 2,473 crore in the same period a year earlier, HCL said. Analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs 2,260 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. Revenue from operations rose 2.2 per cent to Rs 13,178 crore. The company said it expected revenue in the current year to rise 9.5 per cent-11.5 per cent in constant currency terms. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter