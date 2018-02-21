Sensex Turns Flat After Rising 200 Points, Rupee Hits Fresh 3-Month Low Market update: Some weakness was seen in metal, oil & gas and auto stocks while IT stocks attracted some buying amid rupee weakness.

The rupee weakened further to fresh three-month low of 64.90 against the US dollar today. The rupee on Tuesday tumbled by 58 paise against the US dollar- its biggest single day fall so far this year. The rupee pared some early losses and was trading at 64.78 against the US dollar.





At 9:53 am, the Sensex was trading 51 points higher at 33,754 while the Nifty was flat at 10,365. Metal, auto and oil & gas stock led the decline today. Among Nifty 50 stocks, Vedanta, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Hindalco were down between 1.5 per cent and 3 per cent.



The rupee's weakening boosted shares of IT companies, which draw bulk of their revenues from overseas markets. Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech rose nearly 2 per cent.



Portfolio shuffling, together with expectations of stable earnings, is prompting investors to flock in the IT pack, said Jain of SMC Global Securities.



Elsewhere, in other markets, Asian equities were modestly higher. Overnight, on the Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 fell on Tuesday to snap a six-session winning streak. US equities pulled back sharply from record highs earlier this month as a steady rise in Treasury yields raised worries that the Federal Reserve could hike interest rates more frequently this year than initially expected.



US treasury yields rose overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield crawling back to near a four-year peak as investors made room for this week's $258 billion deluge of new government debt. Treasury yields have risen in the wake of increased government borrowing. The US Treasury Department has issued more debt in anticipation of a higher deficit from last year's major tax overhaul and a budget deal that will increase federal spending over the next two years.



The dollar benefited from the higher yields, with its index against a basket of six major currencies rising to a one-week high of 89.802. (With Agency Inputs)



