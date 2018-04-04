Sensex Rises Nearly 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,250

Comments
Shares in other Asian markets were trying to bounce. Investors underwent another of the mercurial mood swings that have plagued markets recently, and one could prove just as fleeting given simmering fears of a trade war. For now, investors were hoping for the best and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent and South Korea 0.2 per cent.
Overnight on Wall Street, equities had rallied as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level. The Dow rose 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.04 per cent.