Sensex Rises Nearly 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,250 Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Reliance Industries, trading with gains between 1 per cent and 3.2 per cent.

Share EMAIL PRINT



Shares in other Asian markets were trying to bounce. Investors underwent another of the mercurial mood swings that have plagued markets recently, and one could prove just as fleeting given simmering fears of a trade war. For now, investors were hoping for the best and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent and South Korea 0.2 per cent.



Overnight on Wall Street, equities had rallied as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level. The Dow rose 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.04 per cent.



The BSE Sensex started Wednesday's session on a positive note, rising as much as 98 points. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) benchmark index Nifty rose 29 points to trade above the 10,250 level. Gains were led by auto stocks, with the Nifty Auto sub-index up over 1 per cent in morning deals. Top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Tata Motors, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Reliance Industries, trading with gains between 1 per cent and 3.2 per cent. Shares in other Asian markets were trying to bounce. Investors underwent another of the mercurial mood swings that have plagued markets recently, and one could prove just as fleeting given simmering fears of a trade war. For now, investors were hoping for the best and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 0.4 per cent and South Korea 0.2 per cent.Overnight on Wall Street, equities had rallied as investors looked forward to earnings season while the S&P 500 pushed above a key support level. The Dow rose 1.65 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.26 per cent and the Nasdaq 1.04 per cent.