Sensex Rises 22 Points Higher At 63,545 In Early Trade; Nifty Up 14 Points To 18,871

Indian markets today opened in the green after rallying to an all-time high on Wednesday. BSE Sensex climbed 22 points up to 63,545, while NSE Nifty was trading at 18,871.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins were among the top gainers.

The return of FIIs to Indian markets since April has boosted sentiments even as domestic investors continue to repose confidence in Indian equities, Ranganathan said. In Asian markets, Tokyo ended in the green, while Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled lower.

Equity markets in Europe were trading mostly in the green. The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.03 per cent to USD 75.98 a barrel.