Sensex Surges 250 Points Ahead Of Budget 2018, Nifty Above 11,050: 10 Points

Axis Bank, L&T, HCL and TCS were among the top gainers on Nifty50 (Representational image)

The BSE benchmark index Sensex and NSE Nifty rose higher in morning trade, ahead of presentation of Budget 2018 by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament at 11 am today. The Sensex rose over 250 points to touch an intraday high of 36,226.97. The NSE Nifty rose as much as 73 points to hit 11,100.70.Higher global markets have given a boost to Indian stocks. Asian markets are mostly higher, tracking gains on the Wall Street, after US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged overnight. Budget 2018-19 would set the direction for Sensex and Nifty in the near term, say experts. The corporate India is also hoping for a tax cut in Budget 2018-19, though expectations are modest given the fiscal constraints. There are expectations that the government may also announce some income tax sops for the middle class.