Sensex Rises 115 Points, Posts Fourth Gain In Five Days

The broader markets also posted strong gains, with BSE midcap index rising 0.9 per cent and smallcap index advancing 1.3 per cent.
Globally, investor sentiment was subdued as renewed fears of a trade war between the United States and China and an overnight slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com triggered a global selloff. Most of the Asian markets today ended lower while European shares traded weak.
On the other hand, losses in IT shares capped the gains. Wipro and Tech Mahindra Ltd led losses on the NSE index. Both stocks had gained in the last three sessions. Tech Mahindra shares fell 3.7 per cent while Wipro ended 2 per cent lower.
Oil marketers HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil gained today. Motherson Sumi Systems rose today after the auto parts maker's unit signed a deal to buy Reydel Automotive for $204 million in cash. Shares of tyre makers such as MRF Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd also gained due to falling rubber prices.