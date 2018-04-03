Sensex Rises 115 Points, Posts Fourth Gain In Five Days

Overcoming weak global cues and choppy trade, Sensex and Nifty ended higher today. This is the fourth session of gains for Indian markets in five days. Markets were well supported by gains in banking stocks. Auto, healthcare sectors also posted strong gains. Banking shares rose today after Reserve Bank of India allowed banks to spread their bond trading losses, in a move that will likely boost the profitability of banks. The Sensex ended 115 points higher at 33,370 while Nifty settled at 10,245, up 33 points. ICICI Bank shares rebounded today, rising 3 per cent. Yes Bank and SBI were also among the top gainers.The broader markets also posted strong gains, with BSE midcap index rising 0.9 per cent and smallcap index advancing 1.3 per cent.

Globally, investor sentiment was subdued as renewed fears of a trade war between the United States and China and an overnight slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com triggered a global selloff. Most of the Asian markets today ended lower while European shares traded weak.

On the other hand, losses in IT shares capped the gains. Wipro and Tech Mahindra Ltd led losses on the NSE index. Both stocks had gained in the last three sessions. Tech Mahindra shares fell 3.7 per cent while Wipro ended 2 per cent lower.

Oil marketers HPCL, BPCL and Indian Oil gained today. Motherson Sumi Systems rose today after the auto parts maker's unit signed a deal to buy Reydel Automotive for $204 million in cash. Shares of tyre makers such as MRF Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd also gained due to falling rubber prices.

