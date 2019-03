Losses in information technology, pharma and metal stocks dragged the markets lower

Domestic stock markets reversed early gains in afternoon deals on Thursday. The Sensex lost as much as 45.22 points to touch 36,590.88 at the day's lowest point, while the Nifty shed 25.9 points to 11,027.10. Losses in information technology, pharma and metal stocks dragged the markets lower, however buying in fast-moving consumer goods limited the downside.