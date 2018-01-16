Sensex Retreats From Record Highs, Nifty Closes At 10,700 The Sensex had gained 410.44 points in the previous three sessions. It had closed at an all-time high of 34,843.51 on Monday.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Sensex ended lower after three straight record-setting sessions Mumbai: BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) benchmark index Sensex shed 72.46 points, or 0.21 per cent, to close at 34,771.05 on Tuesday. The Sensex ended lower after three straight record-setting sessions on emergence of profit-booking and weak macroeconomic data. Sentiment turned weak after data released after market hours on Monday showed that the country's trade deficit - the difference between imports and exports - reached $14.88 billion in December, up about 41 per cent year-on-year, as crude oil and gold import bill inflated.



After a higher start at 34,877.71, the 30-share BSE barometer advanced to 34,936.03 in morning trade on continued buying by investors driven by encouraging quarterly earnings.



However, across-the-board profit booking at record levels it down to a low of 34,735.55.



The Sensex had gained 410.44 points in the previous three sessions. It had closed at an all-time high of 34,843.51 on Monday.



The wider NSE Nifty too slipped from record but managed to close just above the crucial 10,700 mark at 10,700.45 points, down 41.10 points or 0.38 per cent.



It shuttled between 10,762.35 and 10,687.85 during the session.



On Monday, it had closed at a life-time high of 10,741.55.



