Sensex Regains 34,000 With Strong Rally, Rupee Recovers: 10 Updates

Indian stock markets rose sharply today, tracking higher global markets, after comments from a US central bank official eased worries about faster rate hikes in the United States. The Sensex and Nifty have been under pressure recently amid continued worries about the fallout from a $1.77 billion fraud that hit Punjab National Bank, and concerns that the Reserve Bank of India could soon move to raise interest rates to contain accelerating inflation. The Sensex rose over 300 points to regain 34,000 mark while Nifty raced to 10,484 at day's high.