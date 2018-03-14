Sensex Recovers Most Of Day's Losses, Nifty Closes Above 10,400 Top losers on the 50-scrip Nifty included ONGC, IOC, Bharti Infratel, HPCL and Hero MotoCorp, finishing the day with losses of 1-3 per cent.

points to settle at 10,410. Declines were led by energy, metal and realty stocks - falling between 0.6 per cent and 0.9 per cent. Banking stocks - which had dragged down the indices during most of the session - rose, with the Bank Nifty, the NSE's sub-index for banking stocks, closing 0.5 per cent higher.



On the 50-scrip index Nifty, 30 stocks finished the session in the negative zone. Among the top losers on the 50-scrip Nifty were ONGC, Indian Oil, Bharti Infratel, Hindustan Petroleum and Hero MotoCorp, finishing the day with losses between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.



Weakness in banking stocks earlier in the session came a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) barred all lenders from issuing letters of undertaking - a form of credit guarantee at the heart of a major fraud. Revelations by Punjab National Bank of additional exposure in an alleged fraud further dampened sentiment.



"The selling in banking stocks on rising delinquencies along with RBI's move to ban LoUs and a weak international market is weighing on domestic stocks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Global Securities. "There is not much confidence in the market."



Asian shares fell amid fears of rising US protectionism. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan stumbled 0.71 per cent.



In the United States, President Donald Trump fired his Secretary of State on Tuesday and sought to impose hefty tariffs on Chinese imports. The combination left investors scurrying for safety as global equities took a knock.



