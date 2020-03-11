Sensex Rebounds More Than 350 Points; Reliance Industries Rises 4%

Reliance Industries, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank and HDFC have gained around 2 per cent each.

Domestic stock markets rebounded from intra-day lows, amid volatile trades, on Wednesday afternoon on the back of gains in index heavyweight Reliance Industries. At 1:00 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex index was trading at 35,993, higher by 365 points or 0.1 per cent and broader NSE Nifty benchmark was at 10,539, up 86 points or 0.8 per cent.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries rebounded 4.1 per cent to Rs 1,159 on the BSE, after the stock suffered its biggest single-day fall in at least 10 years on Monday following a more than 30 per cent plunge in crude oil prices. Among other heavyweights, Hero Motocorp, ICICI Bank and HDFC have gained around 2 per cent each. In the non-index space, Yes Bank extended its previous session's gains by another 29 per cent to Rs 27. The bank shares had zoomed 31 per cent to Rs 21 on Monday, despite the 3 per cent fall in the benchmark indices, after SBI expressed interest in taking a 49 per cent stake in the beleaguered bank.

Meanwhile, Bank of England has announced emergency rate cut to tide ovr the impact of coronavirus on the economy. England's central bank cut the rate for the first time since August 2016 to 0.25 per cent from 0.75 per cent earlier, the central bank said in a statement.There has been speculation that central banks and governments worldwide would unveil coordinated stimulus measures to deal with the recent market turmoil triggered by the endemic coronavirus and oil prices.

On Monday, the oil market had collapsed and futures saw their largest percentage drop since 1991 Gulf War due to a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. There has been a slim recovery from thereon.

Analysts say investors need to remain on guard for further market volatility because the coronavirus poses a risk to public health. COVID-19 has left a trail of 4,000 deaths and 110,000 confirmed cases throughout the world, despite the best of efforts by community health officials to contain the outbreak. Although virologists and microbiologists worldover are scrambling to develop an antidote for the coronavirus, a workable vaccine may still be months away.

The NSE India VIX index - which gauges the markets' expectation of volatility in the near term - rose 4 per cent to 33 levels.

The S&P BSE Sensex index had declined 1,941.67 points - or 5.17 per cent - to end at 35,634.95 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark shed 538.00 points - or 4.90 per cent - to settle at 10,451.45, in the worst day for the markets in four and a half years following the largest percentage drop in oil rates since 1991 Gulf War.

The market breadth is strong. Out of 2408 stocks traded on the BSE, there were 1122 advancing stocks as against 1136 declines.