Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pared gains today amid market volatility after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Lok Sabha.

In the afternoon trade, The Sensex rose 1,000 points to touch an intra-day high of 60,1618 points. The broader NSE Nifty had climbed 270 points or 0.78 per cent to 17,933 points.

The Sensex was up 226 points to close at 59,776.