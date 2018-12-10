Sensex Opens Over 550 Points Lower, Nifty Below 10,550

All sectors traded in the red led by losses in banks, pharma and metal stocks.

Domestic stock markets had a gap-down start on Monday amid weak global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex started at 35,204.66 and the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was at 10,508.70 against their last closing levels of 35,673.25 and 10693.70 respectively. At 9:17 an, the 30-share Sensex was at 35,178.57, down 494.68 points or 1.39 per cent and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,539.45, with a loss of 154.25 points or 1.44 per cent. All 50 Nifty stocks and the entire 30-share Sensex pack plunged.

At the time of writing this report, the Sensex had cracked as much as 561.91 points and the Nifty as much as 185 points.

Trading between 2.48-3.72 per cent lower, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finserv, Reliance Industries, and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top five Nifty losers.

Global stocks extended their slump, with US equity futures and Asian shares sliding on worries over slowing growth and fears that a fresh flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing could quash chances of a trade deal.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.4 per cent to a near three-week low, reported news agency Reuters.

S&P futures fell 0.8 per cent and Dow futures lost 0.8 per cent in the Asian day.

In commodity markets, oil prices rose, extending gains from Friday when producer club OPEC and some non-affiliated producers agreed a supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) from January.

Brent crude rose 0.8 percent to $62.13 per barrel.

