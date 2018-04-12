Sensex Opens Flat Amid Edgy Global Markets; HPCL, BPCL, IOC Extend Losses

The Sensex was down 6 points at 33,934 while Nifty was near 10,400.
His comments however raised the prospect of direct conflict over Syria for the first time between the two world powers backing opposing sides in the seven-year-old civil war.
Indian stock markets had ended higher for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, after touching a nearly one-month high, boosted by gains in information technology and metal stocks.
Domestic brokerage Angel Broking in a note said that investors would be looking ahead to the Infosys' earnings and readings on industrial output and retail inflation. IT major Infosys will announce its Q4 earnings tomorrow while the data on industrial output and retail inflation will be announced later in the day.
Both US crude and global benchmark Brent traded at the highest levels since 2014 as geopolitical concerns overshadowed a surprise buildup in US crude inventories. US crude futures traded at $66.79 a barrel, having risen 7.6 per cent so far this week. They have traded as high as $67.45 on Wednesday, a level last seen in December 2014. Brent traded at $71.93 a barrel, having touched a high of $73.09 on Wednesday.
Oil marketing companies extended losses today after falling sharply on Wednesday. HPCL, Indian Oil and BPCL were down between 1 per cent and 3 per cent.