Sensex Opens Below 41,500, Nifty Breaks 12,200 As Global Cues Weigh

At 9:20 am, the Sensex was trading weaker by 186 points and Nifty was down 55 points

The domestic markets have opened on a shaky note due to negative cues on the global front. At 9:20am, the BSE Sensex was trading at 41,427, weaker by 186 points or 0.4 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 12,193, down 55 points or 0.4 per cent. The broader markets also had a weak opening; the BSE midcap had shed 0.2 per cent at 15,777 and the BSE Smallcap had lost 0.1 per cent at 14,829 at opening bell.

Wall Street fell in a broad sell-off on Friday, as investors fled equities on growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, capping the S&P 500's worst week in six months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 170 points to 28,989, S&P 500 lost 30 points to 3,295 and Nasdaq Composite dropped 87 points to 9,314.

Asian shares slid on Monday as the rampaging coronavirus virus infused fears in China and across Asia. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell nearly 2 per cent in early trade on Monday. Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell more than 1 percent before paring losses and Japan's Topix slid. And Chinese futures fell more than 5 percent.

Trading volume are expected to be low as markets are shut in China, Hong Kong and South Korea for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Oil prices slumped a further 2% to multi-month lows on Monday as the rising number of cases of the new China virus and city lockdowns in China deepened concerns about demand for crude. Brent crude fell by $1.12 a barrel, or 1.9%, to $59.57.

HDFC, Dr Reddy's Lab and InterGlobe Aviation are among the major companies to declare their Q3 numbers during the day.

The Budget will be the key event of this week, considering the protracted economic slowdown and widespread expectations that the government will take measures to revive the economy. The flow of earnings will also keep the market participants on tenterhooks. The market will remain open on Saturday on account of the Budget.

The BSE Sensex had risen 271 points to 41,386 while Nifty 50 had closed with gains of 73 points at 12,180 on Friday on the back of modest fall in crude oil prices and positive Q3 earnings by bluechip companies, including L&T and Axis Bank.