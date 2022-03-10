Sensex Surges Over 1,100 Points Amid Positive Global Cues; Nifty Above 16,650

On BSE, the overall market breadth was positive as 2,522 shares were advancing while 286 were declining.

The Indian equity benchmarks opened higher on Thursday after gaining for two straight sessions tracking a general rise in global stocks after as diplomatic talks between Russia and Ukraine buoyed sentiment, although analysts warned the equities' rally could be susceptible to a sharp reversal as risks remain.

As of 9:27 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 1,126 points or 2.06 per cent to 55,773; while the broader NSE Nifty rose 310 points or 1.89 per cent to 16,655.

Mid-and small-cap shares were trading in the positive zone as Nifty Midcap 100 index moved 1.69 per cent higher and small-cap shares gained 2.03 per cent.

All the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the National Stock Exchange -- were trading in the green. Nifty Auto, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto were outperforming the index by rising as much as 3.12 per cent and 3.32 per cent, respectively.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Motors was the top Nifty gainer as the stock surged 6.23 per cent to Rs 431.20. Axis Bank, Grasim Industries, Maruti and Asian Paints were also among the gainers.

On the 30-share BSE index, Axis Bank, Maruti, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the top gainers.

Sensex had zoomed 1,223 points or 2.29 per cent to settle at 54,647 on Wednesday, while Nifty had moved 332 points or 2.07 per cent higher to close at 16,345.