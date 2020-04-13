Sensex Off Day's Lows; Pharma Stocks Shine, While Auto, Energy Weak

Losses in financial, auto and energy stocks negated the gains in the pharma space

Domestic stock markets have recovered partly from the lows of the day this afternoon due to strength in the pharma stocks. At 12:00 pm, the Sensex had recouped around 400 points from intra-day low of 30,754.15 and was quoting at 30,911, lower by 251 points or 0.7 per cent and the Nifty had reclaimed the 9000 mark and was at 9,050, down 62 points or 0.6 per cent. Losses in financial, auto and energy stocks continued to add pressure, and negate the gains in pharma space.

The session had opened on a negative note amid weakness in global peers, after a landmark deal by the top oil producers to slash output by a record margin helped oil prices climb in volatile trade.

The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 685.47 points to 30,474.15 in the first hour of trade, after starting the session up 36.1 points at 31,195.72. The broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined to as low as 8,912.40, having started the session at 9,103.95 near its previous close. Analysts say volatility cannot be ruled out in the near term amid rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic.