Sensex, Nifty Wipe Out Entire Losses Of 2019

TCS, Yes Bank and Infosys were among top Sensex gainers.

Domestic equity benchmarks wiped out entire losses of 2019 led by gains in information technology and private sector lenders amid strong global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.95 per cent or 342 points to close at 36,213 and the National Stock Exchange's Nifty 50 Index climbed 0.82 per cent or 88 points to shut shop at 10,880. For the year so far, Sensex has risen 0.40 per cent and the Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.16 per cent.

Asian shares scaled a 5-month peak as talks between Washington and Beijing showed they were making "substantial progress". Earlier in the session, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched a level last seen in October.

Back home, fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Information Technology Index's 2.5 per cent gain. On the flipside, S&P BSE Realty Index was top loser, down 0.86 per cent.

Tata Consultancy Services was the top gainer in Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 3.19 per cent to close at Rs 1,987. Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Grasim Industries, Yes Bank and UPL were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Adani Ports was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock fell 8.13 per cent to Rs 325.50 after it announced acquisition of Adani Agri Logistics. Bharti Infratel, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Power Grid and Zee Entertainment were also among the laggards.

Broader markets also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.43 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.74 per cent.

The overall market breadth positive as 1,523 shares ended higher while 1,066 closed lower on the BSE.