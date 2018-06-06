Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,600 Ahead Of RBI Policy Outcome

The BSE Bankex index was down 0.06 per cent.

The S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday surged over 101.37 points or 0.29 per cent to reclaim the 35,000-mark while the broader Nifty50, a benchmark of the National Stock Exchange, was 30.85 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 10,624. Investors awaited the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s interest rate-setting meeting, scheduled later in the day. Meanwhile, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei edged down 0.1 per cent. In overnight trade, the Nasdaq closed at a record high for the second day in a row on Tuesday with help from the technology and consumer discretionary sectors amid an upbeat outlook for the US economy, according to a report by news agency Reuters.