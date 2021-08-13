Sensex Rallies 500 Points, Tata Consumer Products, TCS Top Gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Tata Steel, NTPC shed around one-two per cent each on BSE.

The benchmark indices extended their gains on Friday afternoon with the Sensex trading above the 55,350 mark and the Nifty hitting the 16,500 mark, led by gains in banking and financial shares. At 1:52 pm, Sensex was up 506 points at 55,350.21 and Nifty 50 index advanced 139 points to 16,503.55. The broader markets traded weaker, with the BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap index shedding 0.01 per cent and 0.15 per cent respectively.

In the currency market, the rupee declined three paise to 74.28 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, driven by foreign fund outflows amid a rally in the domestic equity market. At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened weaker at 74.27 against the greenback and dropped further to 74.28.

On the stock-specific front, Tata Consumer Products gained 3.79 per cent to ₹ 803.60 to top the gainer's list on the BSE. TCS, Larsen and Toubro, Bharti Airtel, and HCL Tech are the other significant gainers in the BSE pack. HCL Tech gained 1.85 per cent to Rs 1,117.35 on the BSE.

In other stock news, telecom major Bharti Airtel concluded its trading deal to sell 800 800 Mhz airwaves in three circles to Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio), marking the first-ever deal between the two telecom rivals. Airtel received ₹ 1,004.8 crore (net of tax) from Reliance Jio for the proposed transfer, as per the agreement.

Larsen & Toubro also rose 2.35 per cent to hit record high of ₹ 1,660 on the BSE after the company announced that it secured an order from Technip Energies, which develops indigenous technology for critical equipment.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, and Eicher Motors shed around one-two per cent each on the BSE.