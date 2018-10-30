Sensex Sheds Over 100 Points, Nifty Below 10,250

China shares fell 0.6% in early trade while Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.7%.

The domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a negative note amid mixed global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex opened at 34,068.92 against its previous close of 34,067.40. The broader Nifty50 index started at 10,239.40 as compared to the last close of 10,250.85. In the first few minutes of trade, the 30-share Sensex traded at 33,958.57, down 108.83 points or 0.32 per cent, and the 50-scrip Nifty was at 10,208.45, with a loss of 42.40 points or 0.41 per cent.

In global markets, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.3 per cent, reported news agency Reuters. China shares fell 0.6 per cent in early trade while Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.7 per cent, clawing back earlier losses in a volatile session.

In overnight trade, US stocks fell, with the benchmark S&P 500 index ending close to confirming its second correction of 2018, hurt by fresh worries about US-China trade policy tensions and a sharp drop in the big technology and internet shares. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 245.39 points, or 0.99 per cent, to 24,442.92, the S&P 500 lost 17.44 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,641.25 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 116.92 points, or 1.63 per cent, to 7,050.29.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors sold while domestic institutional investors purchased net equities of Rs 2,230.79 crore and Rs 2,526.9 crore respectively, according to provisional NSE data. (With agency inputs)