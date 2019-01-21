Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Above 10,950: 5 Things To Know

Advances were led by energy and pharma stocks

Stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note amid cautious trade. The Sensex gained as much as 249 points to touch 36,636 at the strongest point in early trade, while the Nifty moved up 60 points to hit 10,967. Advances were led by energy and pharma stocks. The domestic markets also tracked gains in other Asian peers where equities shrugged off a slowdown in China, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.4 per cent, after rising 1.6 per cent last week.