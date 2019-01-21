NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Sensex Gains Over 200 Points, Nifty Above 10,950: 5 Things To Know

Advances were led by energy, IT and pharma stocks, while weakness in financial services and infrastructure spaces kept the upside in check.

Market | | Updated: January 21, 2019 09:54 IST
Stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note amid cautious trade. The Sensex gained as much as 249 points to touch 36,636 at the strongest point in early trade, while the Nifty moved up 60 points to hit 10,967. Advances were led by energy and pharma stocks. The domestic markets also tracked gains in other Asian peers where equities shrugged off a slowdown in China, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising 0.4 per cent, after rising 1.6 per cent last week.
Here are five things to know:
  1. At 9:48 am, the Sensex traded 217 points - or 0.6 per cent - higher at 36,603 and the Nifty was up 57 points at 10,964.
  2. At that time, top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Bajaj Finance, trading between 1.3 per cent and 2.6 per cent higher.
  3. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will return from the US to present the interim budget, top government sources said. The finance minister had earlier this month gone to the US for treatment, leading to speculation that he might not be able to present the budget this year. 
  4. China, the world's second-largest economy, grew 6.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, as had been expected and matching levels last seen in early 2009 during the global financial crisis.
  5. Investors awaited British Prime Minister Theresa May's 'Plan B' for Brexit, due to be presented to parliament later in the day.

(With agency inputs)



