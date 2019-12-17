Sensex, Nifty Surge To Record Highs On Global Trade Optimism

The Sensex surged 413 points or 1.01 per cent to close at record high of 41,352 and the NSE Nifty 50 index rose 111 points to all-time closing high of 12,165.

Wall Street had touched record highs for the third straight session on Monday after US President Donald Trump approved a phase one trade deal with China and economic data from China showed that industrial output and retail sales growth accelerated in November.

Taking cue from Wall Street and upbeat domestic data from China, Asian shares rose to their highest in more than a year this morning and the positive sentiment has rubbed on to the Indian markets.

HDFC twins, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC and Bharti Airtel were top movers in the Sensex. They collectively contributed nearly 300 points towards gain in the Sensex.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Metal and Telecom indexes over 3 per cent gain. S&P BSE Information Technology, Finance, Industrials and Power sector gauges also rose between 0.7 and 1.7 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index was top loser, down 0.7 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares underperformed their larger peers as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.4 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.7 per cent.

Tata Steel was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose nearly 5 per cent to Rs 441. Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance and Infosys also rose between 2.6-4.5 per cent each.

On the flipside, Sun Pharma, GAIL India, Bajaj Auto, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.