Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Straight Session; Energy Shares Lead Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended declines for second straight session led by declines in energy, capital goods, information technology and oil & gas shares. For most part of the day, benchmarks traded on a flat note and extended declines in last hour of trade after heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC came under selling pressure. The Sensex fell as much as 220 points and the Nifty 50 index touched an intraday low of 12,202.

The Sensex ended 181 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 41,461 and the Nifty 50 index closed at 12,215, down 48 points or 0.4 per cent.

Eleven of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended lower led by the S&P BSE Energy index's 1.3 per cent decline.

S&P BSE Information technology, Oil & Gas and Capital Goods indexes also fell between 0.6-0.9 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Metal index was stop gainer, up 0.6 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended flat as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap indexes closed on a flat note.

Bharat Petroleum was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock declined 2.7 per cent to Rsd 480. HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, Richer motors, UPL, GAIL India, HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro, TCS andf Dr Reddy's Labs were also among the losers.

On the flipside, Yes Bank, Cipla, JSW Steel, ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,336 shares closed lower while 1,149 ended higher on the BSE.