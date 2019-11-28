Sensex, Nifty Extend Record-Breaking Run For Second Straight Day

Reliance Industries was among the top Sensex movers in today's session.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended their record-breaking run for second straight session led by gains in ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and State Bank of India. For most part of the day, Sensex and Nifty traded in a rangebound session owing to expiry of futures and derivative contracts for the month of November. However, buying in banking and energy shares helped benchmarks close at new record highs in today's trade.

The Sensex closed 110 points or 0.27 per cent higher at 41,130 and the NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 50 points or 0.42 per cent to close at 12,151.

In the November futures and option series, the Nifty clocked a gain of 2.33 per cent and the Sensex surged over 1,000 points or 2.5 per cent.

All sector gauges barring the S&P BSE Auto index ended higher led by the S&P BSE Telecom index's 3.5 per cent gain. S&P BSE Bankex, Realty and Basic Materials indexes also rose between 1-2 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 1 per cent and the S&P BSE SmallCap index advanced 0.45 per cent.

Reliance Industries was among the top Sensex movers in today's session, the stock rose 0.65 per cent and it became the first Indian company to clock Rs 10 lakh crore in market value.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen & Toubro and Infosys were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance were among the laggards.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,286 shares ended higher while 1,198 closed lower on the BSE.