Sensex, Nifty End With Negative Bias; ITC, Hindustan Unilever Top Losers

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended marginally lower in trade on Monday led by declines in ITC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki. However, the losses were capped as Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank witnessed buying interest. For most part of the day, the benchmarks fluctuated between gains and losses and switched direction at least 10 times before ending in the red.

The Sensex ended 71 points or 0.2 per cent lower at 40,939 and the Nifty closed 0.27 per cent or 33 points lower at 12,054.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended lower led by the Nifty Metal and Nifty FMCG indexes over 1 per cent decline.