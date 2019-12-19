Sensex, Nifty Close At Records Highs For Third Day in A Row

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 6.5 per cent to close at Rs 50.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended record-breaking streak to third day in a row led by gains in Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints. The benchmarks opened lower in trade on Thursday but gained strength in noon deals on the back of buying in auto and energy shares. The Sensex rose as much as 161 points to hit a new record high of 41,719.29 and the Nifty touched a new all-time high of 12,268.35.

The Sensex ended 0.28 per cent or 115 points to close at an all-time high of 41,674 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 0.31 per cent or 38 points to settle at record high of 12,260.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Telecom index's 2.2 per cent gain.

S&P BSE Energy, Information Technology, Auto and Oil & Gas indexes also rose between 0.65-1.4 per cent each.

On the other hand, S&P Finance index was top loser, down 0.31 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a flat note as the S&P BSE MidCap index rose 0.2 per cent while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended little changed.

Yes Bank was top loser in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 6.5 per cent to close at Rs 50. Eicher Motors, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and Bharti Infratel were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, HDFC, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv and UPL were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 1,253 shares ended higher while 1,237 closed lower on the BSE.