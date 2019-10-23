Sensex, Nifty End Higher; Infosys Rebounds After Worst Day In Six Years

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed mild gains in today's session.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 bounced back and resumed their upmove after day's pause in the previous session led by gains in Infosys which staged a rebound after witnessing worst single-day fall in over six year. HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki and HCL Technologies also contributed towards gain in the benchmarks. For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded firmly higher but turned a bit volatile in the afternoon deals owing to weakness in Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Larsen & Toubro.

The Sensex ended 95 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 39,059 and the NSE Nifty 50 index advanced 16 points or 0.14 per cent to close at 11,604.

Seven of 11 sector gauges ended higher led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's over 2 per cent gain. On the other hand, Nifty Media index was top loser, down 1.25 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed mild gains as the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.13 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index advanced 0.32 per cent.

HCL Technologies was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 3.53 per cent to close at Rs 1,102 ahead of its September quarter earnings. Eicher Motors, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, JSW Steel, Titan, State Bank of India, Britannia Industries and Tata Consultancy Services were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Grasim Industries, ONGC and Yes Bank were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was neutral as 930 shares ended higher while 855 closed lower on the National Stock Exchange.

